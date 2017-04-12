× Chief Horticultural Officer Tony Fulmer: Things to do for spring

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, Chief Horticulturist at Chalet Nursery, Tony Fulmer! They talk about what you should be doing in spring to best benefit your plants, Hydrangeas, tomato plants, and much more.

