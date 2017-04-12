× Charcuterie for Charity at Paulina Market

Paulina Meat Market debuts its first Charcuterie for Charity event on Saturday, April 22 from 7pm to 10pm. The event supports the American Cancer Society.

Event attendees can taste Paulina Market’s charcuterie and artisan cheeses along with beer, wine and spirits sampling. Enjoy live music and a silent auction. You can also meet Roe Conn and the Roe Conn Show!

Tickets are $100 per person and $75 of the proceeds of each ticket sold go directly to the American Cancer Society. Limited tickets are available. For more information and to inquire about tickets, call 773-248-6272.

Paulina Meat Market is located at 3501 N. Lincoln Avenue in Chicago.