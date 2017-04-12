Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman is seen during the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the St. Louis Blues at Busch Stadium, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)
Breakfast with a Blackhawk: Ryan Hartman is excited for his first NHL playoff series
Today’s ‘Breakfast with a Blackhawk’ is with local kid Ryan Hartman. Ryan says the team is going to take it one day at a time, one game at a time. Ryan went on to say that if he could have one super power, he would want the ability to fly. He also eats baked potatoes for snacks on gameday.