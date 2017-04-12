× Breakfast with a Blackhawk: Ryan Hartman is excited for his first NHL playoff series

Today’s ‘Breakfast with a Blackhawk’ is with local kid Ryan Hartman. Ryan says the team is going to take it one day at a time, one game at a time. Ryan went on to say that if he could have one super power, he would want the ability to fly. He also eats baked potatoes for snacks on gameday.