Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a message dedicated to Russian women on International Women's Day in Moscow on March 8, 2016. (Photo credit should read ALEXEI DRUZHININ/AFP/Getty Images)
ABC Washington Correspondent Andy Field: The hotline needs to be reopened
ABC Washington Correspondent Andy Field joins John to discuss the latest in Trump world. They talk about what needs to be done between Syria, Russia and the United States in order to figure out exactly what caused last week’s chemical explosion in Idlib. Trump’s accusations towards Vladimir Putin beg the question, “what happened to that friendship?”