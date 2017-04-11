× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/11/17: United Airlines, Bill O’Reilly, & Credit Cards

Today was one of the crazier days for the market, so Steve talked to none other than Jon Najarian (Contributor at CNBC) as the latest United Airlines story develops. Steve also checked in on the Chicago neighborhoods with Andrew Herrmann (Sr. Editor at DNA Info) discussing the 11 CVS locations closing in Chicago, Suzanne Muchin (Co-host of TheBigPayoff) sharing the dilemma that follows the Bill O’Reilly sexual harassment story, and Matt Shultz (Analyst at CreditCards.com) told Steve about how the trend of people paying for small purchases with credit cards instead of cash is on the up.