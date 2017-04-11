× “We’re watching a movie that we all played a role in…” Paul Scanlan on Legion M, The World’s First Fan-Owned Entertainment Company

Legion M is the world’s first fan-owned entertainment company where members own the enterprise, get behind the scenes, and share in the rewards!

Learn more about this great group, their first film “Colossal” and future projects when co-founder and CEO Paul Scanlan joins Nick Digilio.

To see a list of “Colossal” screenings happening here in Illinois and how you can participate/create a meet-up, click here.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)