Weed chocolate bar’s launch party to be held at Modern Cannabis in Logan

LOGAN SQUARE — Logan Square’s medical marijuana dispensary is hosting a launch party for a locally-made cannabis chocolate bar this week.

Made with coffee from Dark Matter and cannabis from local medical marijuana cultivator Nature’s Grace and Wellness, the “Supernova Bar” will be available for purchase from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Modern Cannabis, 2847 W. Fullerton Ave., for registered patients only.

The first 20 RSVPs will get a free “canna-coffee-chocolate bar.”

