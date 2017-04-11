× The Opening Bell 4/11/17: US Relations with North Korea – The Next 5 Years

Foreign relations are vital to successful business and a thriving economy, but the interconnected world we live in today can become easily strained. Steve discussed the commonly known issues that have developed between the US and North Korea with Ivan Eland (Senior Fellow & Director on Peace and Liberty at the Independent Institute). Steve also discussed the announcement of Chicago pushing to use 100% renewable energy in all of it’s public buildings by 2025. Jack Darin (Illinois Chapter Director of the Sierra Club) detailed the roll out of the project.