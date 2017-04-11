× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.11.17

From the Cubs home opener last night, to the newest dating app that matches you up with people who share your hatreds, John covers it all in just two hours. He gets your take on the length to which the United Airlines went to remove a passenger from an overbooked flight. Then, he checks in with a crisis communications specialist from CommCore Consulting Group, Andrew Gilman, who tells us about the only outcome worth considering from the incident. We premier another episode of “The Sean Spicer Show,” in which he compares Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Hitler. And, finally, we learn about Hater, the dating app through which users can empathize with one another.