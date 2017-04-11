× The Cub’s new ‘gold-lined’ jerseys, aLIVE One’s “All-In” Indoor Music Festival, The United Airlines debacle and Music from Chicago’s own, Low Spark| (Full Show April 10th)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! We welcome comedian, Paul Farahvar who rides side car straight from the Cubs Game. Speaking of the Cubs we also have WGN’s own Kevin Powell give us updates on the game as well as Stephanie from Clark Street Sports who explains the meaning and where to get the new “Gold-Lined” Cub’s Jerseys. Then, we have the great David Halpern of Four Entertainment Group and Jess DeBacco of AliveOne to discuss the upcoming “All-In” one day indoor music festival happening down Halsted’s music mile (Happening Thursday, April 17th). Finally, we welcome in the very talented “Low Spark” to be featured as our house band for Music Monday.

All this and more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER