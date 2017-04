× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.11.17: What didn’t we cover?

Who didn’t we talk to today? Governor Rauner, Congressman Raja, Bridget Gainer and Karen Travers chatted politics. Bryan Bickell talked about scoring on his very last shot in the NHL. John Wiedeman filled us in on the Blackhawks. Matt Mueller from On Milwaukee gave us the entertainment scoop and Chef Michael tells us how he lost 194 lbs!