Paul Dickson on Baseball Jargon, the Cubs and The Game's Prodigal Son: Leo Durocher

Paul Dickson is the author of over 60 non fiction books several of which focus on America’s past time.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio he talks about the surprising origin behind some baseball jargon, his thoughts on the Cubs World Series win and his latest book “Leo Durocher: Baseball’s Prodigal Son.”

