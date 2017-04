× Nick D and crew try John Wayne’s favorite candy

Last week during a conversation about candy, Nick Digilo learned that John Wayne’s favorite candy was Abba Zaba. Over the weekend, producer Dan found a store that sold them and brought them in for the overnight crew to try.

