× Matt Bubala on The Download: United Airlines, Changes at Wrigley and Summery Drinks|Full Show 4/10/2017

Matt took over The Download tonight. First, he talked to Katie Rose and Mark Johnson from Best Buddies Illinois, who help children with special needs connect with friends and get more out of life. Crisis communications specialist Lissa Druss Christman from Serafin joined Matt to weigh in on the big news story on United’s treatment of a passenger. That conversation continues with John Williams and airline travel expert Johnny Jet, and listeners called in to contribute their new slogan ideas for United.

Then, Matt heard from DNA Info’s Ariel Cheung, who told him about the changes around and within Wrigley Field and talked about the new surge parking in Wrigleyville (as if it wasn’t expensive enough to park there already.)

Agnes and Vickram Singh, owners of Kama Indian Bistro joined Matt in the Allstate Showcase Studio to talk about their stunning restaurant in La Grange. They told their story and shared a couple of summery drinks and spicy nibbles with Matt and the gang.

Then, Julie Georges and Natalie Marks from Wrigleyville area veterinary clinic Blum Animal Hospital joined Matt to talk about transitioning into the summer with your pet, pet health insurance and keeping an eye out for ticks on your dog. Then, they told him about treating a goat – on the same day as the Cubs home opener! Last but not least, he heard from Sam Panayotovich, live at the Cubs home opener. They talked about what’s new at Wrigley.