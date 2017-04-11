LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: A selection of online dating app logos are seen on a mobile phone screen on November 24, 2016 in London, England. Following a number of deaths linked to the use of anonymous online dating apps, the police have warned users to be aware of the risks involved, following the growth in the scale of violence and sexual assaults linked to their use. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Hater Dating App: “Hating the same things is…a form of empathy”
Hater is a dating app that helps you find your next date based on your shared complaints and hatreds. Hater Founder Brendan Alper tells John why he developed an app based on dislikes, which is now used by over 350,000 people who are – ironically – looking for love.