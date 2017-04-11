This Sunday, April 9, 2017, image made from a video provided by Audra D. Bridges shows a passenger being removed from a United Airlines flight in Chicago. Video of police officers dragging the passenger from an overbooked United Airlines flight sparked an uproar Monday on social media, and a spokesman for the airline insisted that employees had no choice but to contact authorities to remove the man. (Audra D. Bridges via AP)
Crisis Communication Specialist Andrew Gilman: “If it hadn’t been a video, I don’t think if would have been as big of an issue”
This Sunday, April 9, 2017, image made from a video provided by Audra D. Bridges shows a passenger being removed from a United Airlines flight in Chicago. Video of police officers dragging the passenger from an overbooked United Airlines flight sparked an uproar Monday on social media, and a spokesman for the airline insisted that employees had no choice but to contact authorities to remove the man. (Audra D. Bridges via AP)
CommCore Consulting Group President and CEO Andrew Gilman helps businesses weigh the costs of taking actions that can have adverse consequences. Andrew joins John today to provide some insight on what a company like United Airlines can do next to salvage its business. All of this comes just before an apology was released by United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz.