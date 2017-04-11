× Crisis Communication Specialist Andrew Gilman: “If it hadn’t been a video, I don’t think if would have been as big of an issue”

CommCore Consulting Group President and CEO Andrew Gilman helps businesses weigh the costs of taking actions that can have adverse consequences. Andrew joins John today to provide some insight on what a company like United Airlines can do next to salvage its business. All of this comes just before an apology was released by United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz.