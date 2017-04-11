× City Club of Chicago: Rep. Danny Davis

April 11, 2017

Hon. Danny Davis – United States Representative – State of Illinois, 7th District

Danny K. Davis represents the 7th Congressional District of Illinois in the United States House of Representatives. First chosen by the people in 1996, he has been re-elected by large majorities to serve in each successive Congress.

As a member of the 115th Congress, Davis has been reappointed to the Committee on Ways and Means. Davis is also the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Human Resources and he is a member of several Congressional Caucuses, including the Congressional Black Caucus, the Progressive Caucus, the Urban Caucus, the Community Health Center Caucus, and the Sugar Caucus.

Davis has distinguished himself as an articulate voice for his constituents and as an effective legislator able to move major bills to passage. He has developed a unique and energetic style of communication and interaction with his constituents, setting up dozens of advisory task forces to consider significant questions of public policy. He hosts several weekly television and radio shows which feature audience call in, and he produces regular written reports to every household in the district. In addition, he maintains weekly office hours in the district and is widely sought after as a speaker at district events.

In the 115th Congress, Davis is resolutely committed to preserving our democracy; reducing inequality; protecting Social Security; strengthening consumer, labor, and environmental protections; maintaining our nation’s gains in civil rights, human rights, women’s rights, and voting rights; and ensuring quality, affordable health care for all. At the same time, Davis is dedicated to the issues of job creation, poverty, education, youth, and criminal justice reform.

Prior to serving in Congress, Davis was elected to the Cook County Board of Commissioners in 1990 and was re-elected in 1994. Before that, he served for 11 years on the Chicago City Council as Alderman of the 29th Ward.

Before seeking public office, Davis had productive careers as an educator, community organizer, health planner/administrator, and civil rights advocate. He has received hundreds of awards and citations—including six honorary doctorate degrees—in recognition of his outstanding work in the areas of health, education, human relations, politics, and advocacy. He has traveled extensively throughout the United States and has spent time in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and in South and Central America.

Born in Parkdale, Arkansas in 1941, Davis moved to the West Side of Chicago in 1961, after earning his bachelor’s degree from Arkansas AM&N College (now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff). He subsequently earned a master’s degree from Chicago State University and a doctorate from the Union Institute in Cincinnati.

He is married to Vera G. Davis, has two sons, Jonathan and Stacey, and is a member and Deacon of the New Galilee Missionary Baptist Church.