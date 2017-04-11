× Bill’s best friend and Blackhawks’ great, Grant Mulvey!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Bill’s best friend in the whole world, Grant Mulvey. He happens to be a Blackhawks legend, as well. They talk about Bryan Bickell retiring, the great season the ‘Hawks have had, his playoff predictions, and more.

