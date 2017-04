× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 04-11-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk Blackhawks and more with their pal Grant Mulvey, and they also talk secret menu items at fast food retaurants.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.