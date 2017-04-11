× Attorney Jeff Kroll: The Social Host Law

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by attorney Jeff Kroll, partner at the Illinois personal injury law firm Salvi, Schostok, and Pritchard. With prom season nearly upon us, Jeff tells Bill and Wendy about the responsibilities of the Social Host Law.

