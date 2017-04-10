× Wintrust Business Lunch 4/10/17: Hyperloop, H1B1 Visas, & Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce

On Mondays, things can change quickly, but not as fast as the changes in the tech and startup world. Steve talked with Jim Dalke (Associated Editor at Chicago Inno) and Karis Husted (Reporter at Chicago Inno) to cover the latest in the tech world. Steve checked back in with CEO of Envoy, Dick Burke, to discuss the latest on bringing business employees into the country from over seas and sending employees abroad. Steve then talked with Theresa Mintle (CEO & President of Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce) about a “Shark Tank” style award ceremony coming up this week.