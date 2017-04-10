× WGN Radio Theatre #170: Gunsmoke, The Halls of Ivy & Casey, Crime Photographer

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 9, 2017. First, a classic episode of “Gunsmoke: The Mortgage” with William Conrad. (10-24-52). Next we have: “The Halls of Ivy: Shakespeare Expert.” With Ronald Colman (02-03-50). For our final episode of the night we have: “Casey, Crime Photographer: The Mysterious Lodger.” (03-06-47)

