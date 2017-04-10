Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Video: 19th Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray

Posted 11:42 AM, April 10, 2017

Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, Richard Roeper and Ryne Sandberg are joined by a room full of identical twins at Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse to raise their Budweisers in the 19th Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray.

