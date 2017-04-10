× The Opening Bell 4/10/17: HR Management Solutions & Emotional Investing

Jellyvision is a Chicago company that has tried it’s hand at many different things – first it was video games, now its HR management solutions. Steve and Amanda Lannert (CEO of Jellyvision) sat down to talk about the success that has resulted from the shift, and the huge 20 million dollar round of funding that came this past month.Steve also helped kick of Financial Literacy Month by chatting with Chris White (Author of “Working with The Emotional Investor”) to discuss the emotional ups and downs of investing and why we feel them.