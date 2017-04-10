× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.10.17

John starts off the week with letting you know what to expect this Cubs season. He does that with the help of our own Mark Carman and Crain’s Chicago Business Sports Business Reporter Danny Ecker. Then, he purchases Super Duper Airlines tickets to Louisville with the hope of not being forcibly pulled off the flight, much like the man who was by United Airlines officers just yesterday. John does his regular Trump talk at 2, with Benedictine University Political Science Professor Joel Ostrow. He helps us understand the U.S. role in future national conflicts outside of our own state. And, finally, Mohammed Ashour of Aspire Food Group acquaints us with a diet that involves crickets for snacks. You weigh in.