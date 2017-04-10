ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL - FEBRUARY 19: A newly painted United Airlines jet is seen in this UAL handout photograph from its corporate headquarters February 19, 2004 in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. United Airlines has unveiled new colors for their jets as they start a new advertising campaign. (Photo by United Airlines via Getty Images)
The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: United Airlines has Pepsi breathing a sigh of relief
Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about the hot water United Airlines finds themselves in, and callers share their thoughts on the matter.
