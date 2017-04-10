× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/10/17): Ben Bradley surprises John at home, Tom Bevan talks Syria, and Kasso’s secret to soft hands…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 57 (04/10/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by WGN-TV’s anchor/investigative reporter Ben Bradley to talk about the differences between print and TV reporting, politics in Chicago and Springfield, the importance of Easter, the story behind Ben surprising John at home, and the secret to Kasso’s soft hands. Plus, co-founder of Real Clear Politics Tom Bevan joins the program to talk about the political situation surrounding the U.S. bombing in Syria.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3339538/3339538_2017-04-11-015838.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

Follow @John_KassFollow @TomBevanRCP Follow @BenBradleyTV Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’her