The Beat Full Show (4/9/17): A tradition unlike any other

Mark Carman and Adam Hoge bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: Hoge is all-in on the final round of The Masters and the guys track the action ahead of a thrilling Sergio Garcia win; we preview the Blackhawks’ first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup with the Nashville Predators with Brent Sopel and Preds writer Jim Diamond; Carman continues his resistance to advanced baseball statistics; Illinois loses a commitment from a top recruit after John Groce’s dismissal, and more.