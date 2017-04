× Steve Cochran Show Full Show 04.10.17: Hot Dog!

It’s the Cubs’ home opener, and we celebrated with hot dogs from America’s Dog! Golf Channel’s Mark Rolfing stopped by the studio straight from the Masters to talk about Sergio’s win and the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance. Ryan Nobles checked in from D.C. with the latest in politics. Dr. Kevin Most talks genetics and Nancy O’Dell’s discusses her new show ‘Nancy Remembers.‘