× Stella Ashalu from WeSolv: connecting MBA students with real business challenges

Founder of WeSolv Stella Ashalu joined Scott in the Allstate Showcase Studio to talk about her start-up, how she came to create it and why she decided to stay in Chicago to start her business. Then, she talked about her upcoming pitch at the Salesforce Basecamp Pitch Contest, and how she her pitch evolves depending on the event.