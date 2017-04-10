× Predators scribe Jim Diamond: “There is a little bit of a big brother thing with wanting to face Chicago”

Mark Carman and Adam Hoge preview the upcoming Blackhawks/Predators series in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with longtime beat writer Jim Diamond, who covers the team for AP and The Rinkside Report. Diamond talks about how crucial the goaltending tandem of Pekka Rinne and Juuse Saros will be to the Preds in what’s expected to be a high-scoring series, Preds coach Peter Laviolette going up against Joel Quenneville in another playoff series, Nashville’s evolution into a town with a hockey following, and more.