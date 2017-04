× Predators scribe Jim Diamond: “There is a little bit of a big brother thing with wanting to face Chicago”

Mark Carman and Adam Hoge preview the upcoming Blackhawks/Predators series in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with longtime beat writer Jim Diamond, who covers the team for AP and The Rinkside Report. ┬áDiamond talks about how crucial the goaltending tandem of Pekka Rinne and Juuse Saros will be to the Preds in what’s expected to be a high-scoring series, Preds coach Peter Laviolette going up against Joel Quenneville in another playoff series, Nashville’s evolution into a town with a hockey following, and more.