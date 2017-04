× New Age Etiquette or Bad Manners?

Texting at the table while out with people, unrealistic expectations concerning job growth and salary and downright rudeness; is this limited to Millennials or is this a new age of etiquette. Monica Dimperio founder of Hashtag Life Style explains this new age concept.

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine