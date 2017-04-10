× Musicians Jenny and Robin Bienemann: Every Soul Grows to the Light

Friends of the show Jenny and Robin Bienemann joined Rick in the studio to talk about their new CD, “Every Soul Grows to the Light,” and to preview some of its breathtaking songs. They talk about all the local artists featured on the album and how, in collaboration, each one brings something unique, yet equally important, to the music. From the riffs to the lyrics to the pauses, each piece is woven together to form the mosaic end product. Jenny also told the story of the album’s artwork and Robin shared his journey from being forced to learn guitar as a kid (he wanted to play trumpet) to where he is as a professional musician today.