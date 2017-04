× ‘Jurassic World’ is coming to the Field Museum!

Tom Skwerski is an Exhibitions Operations Director for the Field Museum. He joins Bill and Wendy in the studio to talk about ‘Jurassic World: The Exhibit’, coming soon to the Field Museum.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.