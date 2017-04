× John Williams Full Show 4/8/17

John sits down with author and advice columnist Amy Dickinson, to talk about her new book “Strangers Tend to Tell Me Things” and why she turned down an opportunity on Bill O’Reilly’s show to promote it. Then Mark Kingwell, author of “Fail Better: Why Baseball Matters” stops by. Also, a visit from the Mincing Rascals and the weekly VibeScore segment!