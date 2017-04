× Jamie Domenici from Salesforce on growing small businesses

Jamie Domenici, Vice President of product and small-and-medium business marketing at Salesforce, the world’s No. 1 CRM software company, joined Scott Kitun in the Allstate Showcase Studio. They talked about the importance of marketing strategies and personal customer interactions for start-ups, and how Salesforce can step in to help master these tools. She also talked about the upcoming free Basecamp event in Chicago.