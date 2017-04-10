× Golf Channel’s Mark Rolfing: The Masters & Jackson Park/South Shore Golf Project

Golf Channel’s Mark Rolfing joined The Steve Cochran Show in-studio to discuss the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance and the Jackson Park/South Shore golf project. Mark came straight from The Masters, where he actually thought Justin Rose would beat Sergio Garcia. To learn more about the design, course improvements, and youth initiatives that would come from the Jackson Park/South Shore golf project, you can check out ChicagoParksGolfAlliance.org.