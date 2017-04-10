Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Golf Channel’s Mark Rolfing: The Masters & Jackson Park/South Shore Golf Project

Posted 11:23 AM, April 10, 2017, by , Updated at 08:46AM, April 10, 2017

Golf Channel Analyst Mark Rolfing on the Steve Cochran Show

Golf Channel’s Mark Rolfing joined The Steve Cochran Show in-studio to discuss the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance and the Jackson Park/South Shore golf project. Mark came straight from The Masters, where he actually thought Justin Rose would beat Sergio Garcia. To learn more about the design, course improvements, and youth initiatives that would come from the Jackson Park/South Shore golf project, you can check out ChicagoParksGolfAlliance.org.