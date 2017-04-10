× “Elton Jim” tells how he swapped “war stories” with a Iraq War veteran and realizes just how much of true coward he is — hear Jim’s funny story and the vet’s true story of bravery.

In this 47th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano relates how on a recent plane trip to Colorado, he unknowingly sat next to a Iraq War veteran. Jim told him how deathly afraid he is of driving in the mountains. The veteran later revealed a true and intense story of real courage and bravery. Guess who’s the hero. A true “Curb Your Enthusiasm” moment.