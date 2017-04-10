× Brent Sopel: “Nashville’s deep, they score by committee”

2010 Stanley Cup Champion and WGN hockey analyst Brent Sopel joins Mark Carman and Adam Hoge to preview the upcoming first round series between the Blackhawks and Predators in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He talks about how this year’s Preds team boasts more depth than in years past and their ability to spread scoring around, how important smart defense and forcing turnovers will be, the role that both momentum and experience will play for the Blackhawks as they enter the series, the psychological advantage that well-traveled Hawks fans can create on the road, and more.