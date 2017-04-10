Bears’ 2017 Preseason Schedule Announced

The Chicago Bears’ 2017 preseason schedule was revealed Monday, but only one of the games has a set date and time right now.

Aug. 10-14 – vs Denver Broncos

Aug. 17-21 – at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, Aug. 27 – at Tennessee Titans, Noon on FOX

Aug. 31-Sept. 1 – vs Cleveland Browns

The opener against the Broncos will feature a matchup between Bears head coach John Fox and his former team. Fox and the Bears lost to the Broncos 17-15 at Soldier Field in 2015. The game in August will also be a bit of a homecoming for Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian, who played his college ball at Northwestern.

The Bears’ third preseason game will be played in Nashville and will be nationally televised by FOX.

As usual, the Bears will close their preseason slate against the Cleveland Browns.

