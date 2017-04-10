NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Mohammed Ashour, CEO Aspire Food Group, participates as a judge at the Hult Prize Award dinner during the annual Clinton Global Initiative on September 20, 2016 in New York City. Since 2005, the CGI has coincided with the opening of the UN General Assembly, bringing together political and business leaders to help promote philanthropy on a global scale. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Aspiring towards a simpler diet: Farming crickets year-round to make cheaper, healthier snacks
Wouldn’t life be a little simpler if we just ate salty, vinegary insects that promote a healthy body instead of chips or gummy bears? Mohammed Ashour of Aspire Food Group is working towards making that the norm in the form of crispy, crunchy crickets. Order your five-pack of flavored crickets now!