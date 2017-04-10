× Artistic License: Chad Ellis on Hiking the Pacific Crest Trail

What is your definition of adventure? Whether it’s climbing the pyramids in Egypt or hiking through your local forest presercve, there is adventure to find everywhere.

Last year, Chad Ellis hiked the Pacific Crest Trail. The PCT spans 2,659 miles across California, Oregon, Washington, and up into British Columbia. It generally takes hikers six months to complete the trek. Rachel Woodall talked to Chad about his adventure along the trail, the culture among the hikers, the logistics of preparing for such a journey, and the art to it all.