Affordable housing developments along The 606 coming to Humboldt Park

HUMBOLDT PARK — In the coming months, construction crews will begin building a pair of affordable housing developments along The 606 in Humboldt Park.

The developer behind the project, Latin Community Housing Association (LUCHA), snagged construction permits for the sites — 1836 N. Sawyer Ave. and 1749 N. Drake Ave. — in late March, according to Chicago Cityscape, which tracks city permits.

The buildings, which will each offer six affordable housing apartments and six parking spaces, are part of the “Tierra Linda” project, a development first introduced in 2015 that calls for 12 affordable housing buildings scattered within a mile of The 606 offering a total of 45 apartments.