WGN Radio Theatre #169: Suspense, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet & I was a Communist for the FBI

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 8, 2017. First, a classic episode of “Suspense: End of the Road” with Glenn Ford. (02-06-47). Next we have: “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Ozzie is in a Rut.” (11-07-48). for our final episode of the night we have: “I was a Communist for the FBI: Little Red Schoolhouse.” (05-07-52)

