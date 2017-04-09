× This is History: Titanic Sinks, Chicago Cubs 1925 Debut on WGN Radio, First McDonalds, Blackhawks Win 1961 Stanley Cup, Ford Mustang Debuts, Don Rickles Leaves us Laughing

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about Lincoln’s assassination in 1865, the first moving picture camera, JCPenney opens it’s first store, President Taft throws out the first pitch ever, Titanic sinks, the first regular season Cubs game airs on WGN Radio in 1925, Ray Kroc launches McDonalds in 1955 in Chicago, the Ford Mustang is introduced and the passing of legendary comedian Don Rickles.

What’s your favorite Don Rickles moment?

