The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 4/9/17

This week on The Sunday Spin for 4/9/17:

Republican state Rep. David McSweeney of Barrington Hills speaks out about his efforts to fight against tax increases as part of the state’s efforts to achieve a budget.



Then, we’ll be talking about a variety of educational issues, from fairness of funding to the state’s budget impasse, with Dan Montgomery. Dan is the president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers.

After that, State Rep. Mike Zalewski, a Democrat from Riverside joins the show. Zalewski will discuss his efforts to revive and revise the EDGE business tax credit as well as the state of the budget stalemate.