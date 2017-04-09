× The future of Star Wars, ‘Rogue One’ revelations, Episode IX updates, a recently uncovered interview with Sir Alec Guinness, and more!

Star Wars news headlines with recent comments about the future of STAR WARS from Disney’s Bob Iger, interesting ROGUE ONE revelations from Riz Ahmed, an EPISODE IX update from director Colin Trevorrow, and a recently uncovered interview of Sir Alec Guinness talking about working with George Lucas on STAR WARS. And, speculation about Obi-Wan Kenobi and Boba Fett standalone films going before the cameras, and other rumors about the direction of the franchise. Plus, looking forward to Star Wars Celebration Orlando, STAR WARS in Pop Culture, and more stuff!