× Sunrise, Sunset: From breakfast to nightlife at Sunrise Cafe and Gibson’s Steakhouse

Dave Hoekstra takes an hour out of the Nocturnal Journal to contrast two distinct Chicago dining experiences, breakfast at the neighborhood diner Sunrise Cafe, and the nightlife at legendary Rush Street hot spot Gibsons Bar and Steakhouse.

Sunrise owner Marty Kam talks about the restaurant’s relationship with it’s East Ukranian Village neighborhood and it’s spot as a backdrop for him to work on his writing, and longtime server and classic character KC Curtis shares her perspective after decades of experience in the profession.

Gibsons owner Steve Lombardo and Director of Ops Gregg Horan cover some of the spot’s history as legendary club Mister Kelly’s, and the renaissance of that area under the Richard M. Daley administration, growing the group’s profile with a brand new, modern take on the steakhouse upcoming at the River Point project, and more.