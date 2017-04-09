NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, and Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones attend The Rolling Stones celebrate the North American debut of Exhibitionism at Industria in the West Village on November 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rolling Stones)
Rock photographer Paul Natkin gives an “all-access” look at the Rolling Stones
Prolific Chicago-based rock photographer Paul Natkin joins Dave Hoekstra to talk about “All Access”, his companion exhibit to the Rolling Stones’ upcoming Exhibitionism interactive touring experience at Navy Pier. He shares memories of first getting involved with photographing the Stones and his long relationship with the band, the challenge of capturing the unique personalities of Mick, Keith, Ronnie and Charlie, and much more.