Rock photographer Paul Natkin gives an "all-access" look at the Rolling Stones

Prolific Chicago-based rock photographer Paul Natkin joins Dave Hoekstra to talk about “All Access”, his companion exhibit to the Rolling Stones’ upcoming Exhibitionism interactive touring experience at Navy Pier. He shares memories of first getting involved with photographing the Stones and his long relationship with the band, the challenge of capturing the unique personalities of Mick, Keith, Ronnie and Charlie, and much more.