Dining Editor of Chicago Magazine Penny Pollack joins Dean Richards to talk about the best Easter Brunch options in 2017. Dean and Penny are then joined by Shana Geffen, V.P of Marketing at Once Upon a Bagel, Grill and Deli, to discuss some delicious Passover recipes and traditions, as the first Sedar (traditional dinner) begins Monday evening.